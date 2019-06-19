PCB’s board not happy with team’s show

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Governing Board (BoG) that met Wednesday rated national cricket team performance in the ongoing World Cup below par, stating that detailed review of the last three years would be conducted at the end of the mega event.

“The BoG had a discussion on the Pakistan cricket team’s recent performance across all the formats. The members agreed the team’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation, but expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped that every component will utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high,” the meeting observed.

It was agreed as was previously stated, following the ICC World Cup 2019, the PCB will carry out a robust review and analysis of the side’s and team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to Chairman Ehsan Mani and the BoG members for their consideration.

On the recommendation of the PCB management, which was in line with its objective to strengthen and increase the capability and capacity of its affiliated units, the BoG principally approved the proposal to commercialise the Bugti Cricket Stadium in Quetta. “It was agreed that a working group be set up, which will draft and submit detailed proposals to the BoG for its approval.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am grateful to the BoG for their support and the approval of the Bugti Cricket Stadium’s commercialisation with an aspiration of becoming a world-class centre. This will prove to be a game-changer for Quetta and the region as it will generate significant revenues that will be reinvested into cricket to provide bigger and better opportunities for the whole community.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan reported that as part of investing in developing and up-skilling officials, a discussion has taken place with an official of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send Pakistani first-class umpires to England to officiate in second eleven cricket in 2020.

In addition, Wasim also updated the BoG that in principle partnership had been reached with Warwickshire County Cricket Club to send young players and coaches as part of an exchange programme.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “It’s the commitment and resolve of this setup that it will invest in developing its assets and resources. Our recent investment into our pathway cricket and a comprehensive National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 are an illustration of that commitment.

“Now, we are expanding our reach, and utilising our goodwill and contacts with other boards to provide further foreign exposure to our high-performing match officials and cricketers. The PCB is confident this will contribute significantly to a stronger Pakistan cricket.”

The BoG has also ratified last month’s approved circular resolutions and also approved the appointment of Deloitte as independent external auditors for the financial year 2018-2019 and the management’s proposed budget.

The BoG congratulated the PCB on earning the hosting rights of the ACC Asia Cup T20 in September 2020, and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in engaging with the ICC members as part of their efforts for the normal resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.