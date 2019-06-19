PA’s budget session becomes sideshow amid hullabaloo

LAHORE: Though Punjab Assembly Wednesday’s proceedings were marred by hullabaloo yet the ugly situation at the closing of the session surpassed everything.

The last speaker on the day, Treasury member Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi ended his budget speech with direct taunts against the PML-N’s MPA couple Samiullah Khan and Azma Zahid Bukhari, which triggered an uproar among Opposition benches and also led to slanging match between the couple and Wasiq Qayyum, who was supported by some woman MPAs from Treasury benches. The closing taunts of Wasiq Qayyum were, “Though they are like our brother and sister but I would like to say Mr Speaker that the House proceedings would have been running smoothly as usual if only the duo of husband and wife had not made hue and cry”. With that the deputy speaker declared proceedings adjourned for Thursday. While the MPAs were walking out of the House, Azma Bukhari loudly objected to the personal remarks made against her. Instead of walking out, she moved towards the Speaker’s chair at the centre, and slammed him for being untrained and disrespectful for senior parliamentarians. She said it was not suitable for newcomers like him to make personal remarks against senior parliamentarians. Wasiq Qayyum replied angrily that he had said nothing objectionable and that the lady should behave. As her husband Samiullah Khan also joined her and asked the passing Treasury members that they must ask their newcomer colleagues to behave.

Treasury’s Sadia Suhail Rana agreed with Samiullah Khan that the member had crossed the limits and he should not have made those remarks. But some other lady members from Treasury benches began supporting him and arguing against Azma Bukhari. Wasiq Qayyum tried to come near the couple angrily but some Treasury members held him back, and despite that he was replying to the other side, they finally took him out of the House. All that happened quickly but surprisingly the chair ignored it. Soon after that Azma raised the matter with other PML-N colleagues inside the chamber of Leader of the Opposition, where it was decided that three senior party MPAs should see the Speaker immediately and bring the issue to his notice and demand that Wasiq Qayyum should apologise before the House the next day. The senior members announced inside the chambers that Speaker Pervaiz Elahi had taken notice of the matter and said Wasiq had crossed the line. He assured the PML-N team that he would make the member tender formal apology to Azma and Samiullah Khan in the House the next day.

Azma told The News later that Wasiq Abbasi had sent her a message expressing sorry and assuring her that he would make a formal apology the next day. This episode was not without its background of events which happened earlier in the day that witnessed booing and shouting from both sides against one another. Initially, the Opposition members particularly Samiullah Khan objected to the frequent clapping and applause made by the chief minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill while sitting in the visitors’ gallery. While many other Opposition members criticised him, Samiullah Khan drew chair’s attention towards what he called the behaviour against the decorum of the House.

He asked in what capacity Dr Shahbaz Gill had been clapping from the visitors’ gallery. He said conduct inside the official gallery is subject to strict rules and officials without proper training and knowledge of decorum should be not be allowed to sit there. Later, as Dr Shahbaz Gill continued to clap, many Opposition members demanded the chair to send him out.

Law Minister Raja Basharat replied that Shahbaz Gill was sitting in the gallery in his official capacity and he could not be sent away. He said if Opposition members talked sense, he would himself clap and applause them. Later, Samiullah Khan and Ch Zaheeruddin also came face to face in a verbal brawl when the latter asked Samiullah to first keep his own house in order instead of criticising the Treasury members and government officials. He said ‘You husband and wife should behave in the House while criticising the government’. Samiullah Khan asked him not to cross limits of decency while pleasing his masters.

After the chair pacified the situation, there came another row when Sadia Suhail Rana demanded that Rs27 million should be taken back from Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz which was spent from national exchequer on making bomb-proof boundary wall of Jati Umra residence of Sharifs. She also alleged that there was a secret bunker there which could not be destroyed by ballistic missiles. Many Opposition members began loudly condemning Sadia Suhail for using budget debate to making baseless accusations against the Opposition leadership. Treasury members replied with equal vehemence and loudness that turned the House into a fish market. Both sides raised slogans against each other’s leadership. Later, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari took the chair and expressed sorrow that the members from both sides displayed conduct unbecoming of the elected representatives. He said he had been watching the proceedings from his chambers and was ashamed to see what happened. He said the entire country was watching them but they were ignorant of their own reputation.

He asked them to stop making noise and reply one another through arguments only. He warned that he would not tolerate rowdy behaviour in future.