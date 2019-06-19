Want economic stability, not NRO: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said Wednesday the party wanted to extend support to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the country’s economic stability, not for any NRO. Talking to reporters, Kaira said the party had been working on creating a suitable environment in the Parliament. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had allowed extending cooperation to Imran Khan for the betterment of the country. Kaira said earlier the party extended its cooperation to then political forces in the form of Charter of Democracy (COD) and now it could be in the form of Charter of Economy. Kaira lamented that the offer of the party was construed as we wanted some favour or an NRO. He said the party leadership had been and was facing court cases framed on fake grounds. Kaira said suitable political environment was essential for the smooth functioning of parliament.