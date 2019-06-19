Incompetent govt can’t deliver: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has warned no matter how many opposition leaders are put behind the bars, this incompetent government will fail to deliver. Not only that the PTI government had changed the parliament into the D-Chowk container, the prime minister was just carrying out orders of his masters without even thinking, she said while talking to the media after visiting the residence of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday.

The people of Pakistan are faced with an anti-people budget which would crush their backbone, and those parliamentarians voting for it would become criminal in the eyes of masses, she said, adding that passing the budget won't be easy for the government and the opposition should give tough time and expose the rulers’ anti-people agenda.

To a question, she said no one could stop her from calling PM Imran Khan a ‘conspirator' and his government incompetent. She said the NAB was being used to victimize and terrorize opposition leaders, but, interestingly, it gave a clean chit to Aleema Khan despite her admission of keeping assets beyond income sources. She said Khwaja Saad and Khwaja Salman were true democratic leaders. She said Khwaja Saad was facing jail as a revenge for contesting elections against the incompetent prime minister twice.

Criticizing the government, she said the government has failed at every step and after the budget, people should come out to protest against soaring price hike. She said in her childhood, she heard that the law was blind but now she had realized that the NAB was its embodiment which only arrests politicians speaking truth against the rulers, and those belonging to the PML-N or the PPP. Maryam said those speaking truth are facing cases, exile and jails, but they had faced all that and cannot be threatened anymore.

She said an APC would be convened soon and the opposition leaders would consult what should be the mode of agitation and protests against the cruel government. She said during her meeting with Bilawal Bhutto, the issue of removing the Senate chairman through in-house change or otherwise was discussed. To a question, she said there were so many forums like the ECC and the National Security Council, but she could not understand why the prime minister had constituted a new forum National Development Council. She said the PM should have brought the matter before the parliament before taking such a decision. She said the PM was just carrying out the orders of masters and unable to refuse his lords.