Ease of doing business: Govt to review all federal, provincial business regulations

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to “review” all federal and provincial business regulations with a view to rationalize, modernize and automate them. In this connection, a letter with the subject of “ease of doing business [EoDB] reforms – survey of all registrations, licenses, permits, fees, taxes, NOCs etc.”, has been sent to several departments by the Prime Minister’s Office (Board of Investment or BoI). The letter, a copy of which is available with The News, sought on or before June 30 complete data about existing business registrations, licenses, permits, fees, taxes and NOCs (no-objection certificates) issued or being issued by these departments. They were asked to fill a performa providing the details. It said the EoDB is one of the major contributing factors for high investment and overall economic development in Pakistan. Keeping in view the importance of EoDB, it is one of the top priorities of the present government; it said adding that the BoI has been designated as the Secretariat of Steering Committee on Doing Business Reforms. The letter said that the BoI, in collaboration with the World Bank Group and provincial agencies, has implemented various reform drives in Punjab and Sindh. “We intend to extend these reform efforts across Pakistan. Therefore, it is a necessary to review all federal and provincial regulations with a view to rationalize, modernize and automate business regulations in Pakistan. Through this initiative, investors/businesses will be facilitated by reducing unnecessary regulations, cost and entry barriers for new businesses,” the letter said and designated two officers for coordination and information.

The letter was sent to the Export Processing Zone Authority, Competition Commission of Pakistan, Intellectual Property Organization, Commerce Ministry, Pakistan Engineering Council, Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, Pakistan Bar Council, Frequency Allocation Board, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Pakistan Software Export Board, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.