Pak U-19s triumphant after Haider’s 160

LAHORE: A century (160) by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U-19s beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban on Wednesday. According to information available here this practice match was played ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U-19s starting from June 22. Haider Ali scored 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U-19s 303-8 in 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49). KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out in 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34*, Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, M Amir 2-35).