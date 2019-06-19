Pak U-19s triumphant after Haider’s 160

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A century (160) by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U-19s beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban on Wednesday. According to information available here this practice match was played ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U-19s starting from June 22. Haider Ali scored 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.
Scores in brief: Pakistan U-19s 303-8 in 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49). KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out in 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34*, Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, M Amir 2-35).
LAHORE: A century (160) by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U-19s beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban on Wednesday. According to information available here this practice match was played ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U-19s starting from June 22. Haider Ali scored 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.
Scores in brief: Pakistan U-19s 303-8 in 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49). KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out in 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34*, Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, M Amir 2-35).