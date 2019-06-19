Dhawan out of WC

SOUTHAMPTON: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a fractured finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Wednesday. The in-form batsman suffered the break while facing Australia’s Pat Cummins in India’s second match of the tournament at the Oval on June 9. Dhawan carried on batting and scored a century to earn the man-of-the-match award as India beat the reigning champions by 36 runs. But the 33-year-old left-hander did not field and has not featured in the World Cup since his century at Surrey’s headquarters in south London. Rishabh Pant, a dynamic batsman and wicketkeeper, is set to replace Dhawan in India’s squad ahead of their match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.