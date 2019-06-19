Neymar to miss three Champions League matches

PARIS: Brazilian star Neymar will miss three Champions League matches next season, UEFA confirmed Wednesday, as punishment for insulting a referee following Paris Saint-Germain’s collapse against Manchester United.

UEFA first imposed the ban in April before PSG contested the decision, but a final decision was delivered on Wednesday. “The appeal lodged by PSG is rejected. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of April 25 is confirmed,” UEFA said.

The world’s most expensive footballer was ruled out of the match with an injury. He watched from the stands as United were awarded a penalty deep into injury time after a protracted VAR decision, which Marcus Rashford scored to knock the French side out in the last 16 of the Champions League. The 27-year-old aimed an Intagram rant laced with expletives at the match officials. “It’s a disgrace. They get four guys who don’t understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV,” wrote Neymar.