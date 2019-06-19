PCB bosses hope Pak team will bounce back in WC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday backed the national cricket team despite their unsatisfactory performance in the ICC World Cup 2019 expressing ‘faith, support and confidence’ in the team.

After the defeat at the hands of arch-rival India at Old Trafford on Sunday, PCB and players faced a lot of harsh criticism burying them under a lot of pressure for rest of the tournament. But instead of taking an action, the BoG expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped they will utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high, as expressed in the 54th meeting of BoG. PCB media release reported that it was agreed, and as previously stated, following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, the PCB will carry-out a robust review and analysis of the side’s and the team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the chairman and the BoG for their consideration.

PCB to hold the reviewing until the conclusion of World Cup campaign that ends mid-July. Skipper Sarfraz’s side were no match for India, who cruised to an 89-run win via the DLS method in Sunday’s World Cup clash in Manchester.

The 54th meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors was held in Lahore which was chaired by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani with Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, M Imran Farooqi, M Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shahdost and Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio) as attendant. Apart from the performance of the team, the BoG also discussed Bugti Cricket Stadium and approved circular resolutions of the previous meeting. On the occasion PCB chief Ehsan Mani said: “I am grateful to the BoG for their support and the approval of the Bugti Cricket Stadium’s commercialisation with an aspiration of becoming a world-class centre. This will prove to be a game-changer for Quetta and the region as it will generate significant revenues that will be reinvested into cricket to provide bigger and better opportunities for the whole community.”

Meanwhile, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan reported as part of investing in developing and up-skilling officials, a discussion has taken place with an official of the England and Wales Cricket Board to send Pakistan’s first-class umpires to England to officiate in second eleven cricket in 2020. In other matters, the BoG ratified last month’s approved circular resolutions and also approved the appointment of Deloitte as independent external auditors for the 2018-2019 financial year and the management’s proposed budget. Pakistan will play its next game against South Africa on Sunday.