Trump reelection launch heralds scorched earth campaign

WASHINGTON: With a 2020 campaign launch painting opponents in almost apocalyptic terms, President Donald Trump showed Democrats the scorched earth treatment they can expect in his fight for reelection. And Democrats — barring Trump´s most fiery leftist rival Bernie Sanders — showed Thursday how they might respond: with a collective shrug. Even for a showman president renowned for exaggerating achievements, insulting opponents and making wildly inaccurate claims, Trump´s speech to 20,000 people at an Orlando, Florida arena stood out. From the opening minutes, he attacked journalists at the venue, encouraging the excited crowd to hurl verbal abuse. He branded Democrats “driven by hatred” and bent on “radical socialism.”