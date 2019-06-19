close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
June 20, 2019

Trump reelection launch heralds scorched earth campaign

World

N
Newsdesk
June 20, 2019

WASHINGTON: With a 2020 campaign launch painting opponents in almost apocalyptic terms, President Donald Trump showed Democrats the scorched earth treatment they can expect in his fight for reelection. And Democrats — barring Trump´s most fiery leftist rival Bernie Sanders — showed Thursday how they might respond: with a collective shrug. Even for a showman president renowned for exaggerating achievements, insulting opponents and making wildly inaccurate claims, Trump´s speech to 20,000 people at an Orlando, Florida arena stood out. From the opening minutes, he attacked journalists at the venue, encouraging the excited crowd to hurl verbal abuse. He branded Democrats “driven by hatred” and bent on “radical socialism.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World