Thu Jun 20, 2019
Newsdesk
June 20, 2019

Prince William, Kate Middleton convoy hits, injures 83-year-old woman

Newsdesk
June 20, 2019

LONDON: UK authorities are investigating a collision between a police motorcycle escorting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and an elderly woman in southwest London. The accident occurred when Prince William and Kate Middleton were on their way to Windsor for the St. George’s Chapel service commemorating the Order of the Garter. Police say the 83-year-old woman, named Irene Mayor, is in critical condition in a hospital. Kensington Palace says the duke and duchess were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the incident and sent their “very best wishes,” to the woman.

