close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 20, 2019

Iran took ‘minimum’ action on N-deal

World

AFP
June 20, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran took the "minimum" action it could over the failure of its partners in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal to honour their commitments, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani announced on May 8 that Tehran would stop observing some restrictions it had agreed to in the agreement, in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal last year. Iran’s atomic energy organisation said on Monday the country would soon pass the amount of low-enriched uranium allowed under the deal.

"What we are doing, despite some countries’ propaganda against it, is the minimum measure Iran can take," the official government website quoted Rouhani as saying during a Wednesday cabinet meeting.

"The basis and the spirit of the deal have been seriously damaged by other parties," he said, adding that the accord’s goal was for Iran to have normal economic ties with the world. Tensions between Tehran and Washington have deepened since the US withdrawal as Iran has faced the crippling economic blow of renewed US sanctions. Washington has also bolstered its military presence in the Middle East in a campaign of "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World