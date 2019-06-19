Two naval officers promoted as Rear Admiral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two Commodores of Pakistan Navy, namely Muhammad Saeed and Abdul Samad have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect. Rear Admiral Muhammad Saeed got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1988. Rear Admiral Abdul Samad got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990..
