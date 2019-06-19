close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Two naval officers promoted as Rear Admiral

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Two Commodores of Pakistan Navy, namely Muhammad Saeed and Abdul Samad have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect. Rear Admiral Muhammad Saeed got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1988. Rear Admiral Abdul Samad got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990..

