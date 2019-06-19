Confrontation not solution to growing radicalism: moot

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday said that accommodation, not confrontation, is the solution to growing radicalism and violent extremism in the society.

The seminar titled ‘Radical Criminology in Context of Countering Violent Extremism in Pakistan’ was organised by the Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad.

In their speeches, the speakers stressed the need to evolve a strategy to counter violent extremism, suggesting that, along with the hard power, the elements of soft power should also be considered to achieve the objectives. They said the soft power is meant to win hearts of the people by applying non-violent procedures, which strengthens national integration process, enhances community resilience against extremism and accelerates the process of rehabilitation and reintegration of extremist elements in to the society.

The speakers said since extremism has permeated in different sections of society, the antidote lies in developing a holistic strategy that covers multiple fronts. They were of the view that since Pakistan is a diverse country with diverse groups of people having diverse opinions, the road to security in Pakistan lies in diversity.

They said the reported incidents of extremism in higher education institutions in Pakistan is a cause of grave concern, adding that the phenomenon of on-campus extremism demands a careful introspection of contemporary academic and security practices. They stressed the need to generate a debate on contemporary education practices that hinder development of independent and critical thinking, and as a result keep young minds vulnerable to dogmatic ideologies. They also called for formulating a critically informed policy guideline to effectively counter extremism among the educated youth.

According to the speakers, it is worrying that the country’s educated youth seems to be echoing the radicalised views of militant groups. Besides developing structural approach with strong national narrative on issues which are crucial for national harmony, deradicalisation plans for all segments of society are needed through national educational curriculum and media debates, they opined.