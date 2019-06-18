close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

PML-N decides to launch anti-govt move in first phase from Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has made up its mind to gear up its ranks and files for launching a movement in first phase from Punjab against the PTI government without waiting for a call to be made by the multiple parties conference (MPC) being organised to take a collective decision later this month.

The MPC will device strategy and scheduling of the movement. The decision for make preparations for movement forthwith has been taken in parliamentary party of the largest opposition group’s meeting here on Tuesday under its President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the members appreciated coordination with other opposition groups including PPP and Muttahidda Majalis-e-Amal (MMA) for launching a nationwide movement against the government. They were apprehensive that any of the groups could change its mind or forced to alter its trajectory before or during the movement due to political compulsions. It would not appropriate to sit quietly and wait for such launching.

The sources said that PML-N leadership gave its nod for such preparations and decided to start full-fledge preparations for the movement. The PML-N will not hesitate in following the decisions of the MPC and join its movement, the sources said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan