PML-N decides to launch anti-govt move in first phase from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has made up its mind to gear up its ranks and files for launching a movement in first phase from Punjab against the PTI government without waiting for a call to be made by the multiple parties conference (MPC) being organised to take a collective decision later this month.

The MPC will device strategy and scheduling of the movement. The decision for make preparations for movement forthwith has been taken in parliamentary party of the largest opposition group’s meeting here on Tuesday under its President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the members appreciated coordination with other opposition groups including PPP and Muttahidda Majalis-e-Amal (MMA) for launching a nationwide movement against the government. They were apprehensive that any of the groups could change its mind or forced to alter its trajectory before or during the movement due to political compulsions. It would not appropriate to sit quietly and wait for such launching.

The sources said that PML-N leadership gave its nod for such preparations and decided to start full-fledge preparations for the movement. The PML-N will not hesitate in following the decisions of the MPC and join its movement, the sources said.