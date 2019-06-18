Funeral prayers for Morsi in KP

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday offered funeral prayers in absentia for former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the provincial capital, the prayer was led by JI chief Sirajul Haq. All the provincial leaders of the party attended the funeral prayers. Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that the funeral prayers was proof of the fact that the “fake” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was responsible for what he termed custodial murder. He said that the justice loving world asks the government of Egypt to stop the severe human rights violations. The JI chief lamented the elected president of Egypt Mohamed Morsi was kept in illegal detention for six long years and even his family members were not allowed to meet him. He said that his family could meet him only four times in six long years, which was the most serious human right violation.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial president of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan urged the government to officially condemn the “custodial murder” of Morsi and show to the world that Pakistan is a democratic country. He condemned the Sisi administration, which he said was solely responsible for the massive human right violations in Egypt. The funeral prayers were also offered in Mingora, Chitral, Dir and other districts.