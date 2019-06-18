Seminar stresses road safety measures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: National Highways and Motorway Police is following the principles of courtesy, honesty and help to ensure the best services to the road-users, said NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/ Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mehboob Aslam, here on Tuesday. Addressing a seminar at the training college, he said awareness among the road-users about potential dangers was needed to lessen the number of accidents on national highways and motorways. He said the NH&MP was utilising all its resources to facilitate the road-users. Speaking on the occasion, known anchorperson Bilal Qutab said the NH&MP should continue its efforts for ensuring safe journey on highways. "All segments of society should play a role in creating awareness among people regarding road safety so that precious lives could be saved,” he added.
