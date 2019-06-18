Factory owner booked, fined for power theft

FAISALABAD: Fesco authorities Tuesday unearthed a plastic factory that was being run by stolen electricity.

A special team headed by Fesco Superintending Engineer Chaudhry Ilyas Ghuman and SDO Muslim Town sub-division Rana Rashid Mehmood detected power theft in the factory of Ali Hussain in the area of Noorpur. The power was being stolen through four core cable.

The owner was imposed Rs 0.5 million fine and his electricity metre was removed and an FIR was registered against him by Sargodha Road police.

The action was taken on the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Mujahid Islam Billah. The owner was stealing electricity by drilling a hole in the roof of the factory. Earlier, the SE lauded efforts of the surveillance team.