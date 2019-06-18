Car hits biker to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 34-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding car in Sundar Tuesday. The victim identified as Raheel Gulzar was crossing a road on his motorcycle when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting in his instant death. Locals caught the driver and handed him over to the police. The driver has been identified as Fraz.
