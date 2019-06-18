close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Car hits biker to death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

LAHORE: A 34-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding car in Sundar Tuesday. The victim identified as Raheel Gulzar was crossing a road on his motorcycle when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting in his instant death. Locals caught the driver and handed him over to the police. The driver has been identified as Fraz.

