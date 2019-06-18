Hospital employee goes missing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A laboratory technician of Mayo Hospital went missing in ambiguous circumstances on Tuesday. Gawalmundi police have registered a complaint and started a search for the victim identified as Zain Qayyum, a resident of Canal Park, Gulberg. On the day of the incident, he left the hospital for home but did not reached home.
