Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Hospital employee goes missing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

LAHORE: A laboratory technician of Mayo Hospital went missing in ambiguous circumstances on Tuesday. Gawalmundi police have registered a complaint and started a search for the victim identified as Zain Qayyum, a resident of Canal Park, Gulberg. On the day of the incident, he left the hospital for home but did not reached home.

