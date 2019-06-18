close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Agencies
June 19, 2019

ANP demands removal of Senate chairman

National

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The ANP leader Zahid Khan said in a statement urged the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion against the chairman. The ANP leader said that initiation of movement against the government should start with the removal of the Senate chairman and a joint candidate should be brought for the position afterwards. He also said that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are serious to launch an anti-government drive, then they should remove the Senate chairman and that his party will stand with the opposition on the issue. He added that if Sanjrani is not de-seated, then people will not trust Bilawal and Maryam, therefore, to restore the confidence of the opposition parties, the removal is mandatory.

