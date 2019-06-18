PML-Q assures support on budget

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assured Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq of cooperation from his party on the issue related to the passage of budget.

On the other hand, Naeem has assured Chaudhrys that the government would address their reservations and the cabinet expansion after budget will include allies. Naeem on Tuesday called on PML-Q leaders including Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi to discuss the post-budget strategy of allies in the National Assembly.

MNA Saalik Hussein, Shaafay Hussein, Punjab Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhry and others were present on the occasion. The meeting discussed the post-budget strategy of the allies in the Centre and Punjab where the PTI government needs numbers to pass the budget.

The special assistant to the prime minister sought the PML-Q’s support for the passage of budget which the latter agreed to do but at the same it, the Q leadership reminded fulfillment of commitments made to it over various issues in the last few months.

Later, talking to media, Naeem said both Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi always supported the PTI on important occasions. He lauded the Chaudhrys for garnering remarkable support of lawyers over the issues related to references against judges.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself stated that the PTI had no differences with its allies and only through discussion and dialogue, things found solutions. Pervaiz was quite brilliantly running the House in Punjab whereas Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema’s role was also laudable. He said the PTI government accepted the demands of Sardar Akhter Mengal and cabinet expansion after the budget would also have representation of allies.