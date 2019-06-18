Exchange of hot words, allegations mar Senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Exchange of hot words and allegations between the opposition and treasury lawmakers marred the Senate proceedings Tuesday, forcing the Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla to initially suspend the sitting for 15 minutes and then after finding it hard to restore in the House, he adjourned it till today (Wednesday). Senators from PTI agitated against the speech of Maulana Attaur Rehman, who refused to let others speak unless, he was allowed to complete his speech. The chair repeatedly called for order in the House, urging Maulana to focus on the budget, otherwise, the House environment would be disturbed further.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, who is younger brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, rose following the budget speech by PML-N’s Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, to unleash massive attack on Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent late night address to the nation for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Sahaba Ikram (RA). Bulk of his remarks against the prime minister expunged by the chair, who asked him to confine his speech to the budget. In return, the JUI-F senator retorted to speak on the honour of Sahaba Ikram (RA). Several senators from the treasury benches, including Nauman Wazir Khattak, Faisal Javed, Dr. Meher Taj Roghani, Seemee Ezdi left their seats to push for silencing the Maulana, who was seen speaking at the top of his voice. Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz charged that JUI-F senator was inciting religious sentiments and termed his remarks as a hate speech and insisted that it had nothing to do with the House.