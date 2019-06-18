Budget debate continues in PA amid uproar, protests

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly continued general debate on the provincial budget 2019-20 on the second day on Tuesday, amidst uproar and protests by the opposition parties which interrupted the proceedings from time to time.

The opposition members alleged that the ruling alliance had presenting an IMF (International Monetary Fund) document as the budget, which would make the lives of the poor people worse than hell. However, the treasury members defended the budget and accused the previous governments of plundering national wealth and causing economic crisis in the country. They termed the budget the best that could be presented under the present circumstances.

The opposition members alleged that instead of providing relief to masses, the government actually increased hardships of common man. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while replying to the criticism of PML-N’s Awais Leghari, warned that the members should not deviate from the serious budget debate. He warned against initiating parochial slogans about new provinces in Bahawalpur or southern Punjab.

Awais Leghari alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was indulging in nepotism and opportunism, adding that a federal minister got her sister appointed as director Nacta (National Counter-Terrorism Authority). However, the speaker reminded him that the prime minister had reversed the decision and scolded the minister.

Leghari continued criticising the PTI government and alleged that 50,000 elected local bodies’ representatives had been sent home by amending the Act, under which bureaucrats were running the affairs of local governments. He said the government dissolved South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) and handed the project of planting trees to public-private partnership, which was promoting corruption. He said Rs50 billion project of planting trees was under threat. He alleged that sugar mills mafia was again dominating the government affairs and robbing the poor cane growers. He said sugar millers continued drawing huge subsidy in billions and charging sugarcane rate at their own free will. He said changing the VIP culture was merely an eye wash by the government to attract voters, and alleged that 175 Rangers personnel and 850 policemen were performing protocol duty of PM Imran Khan.

Replying to Leghari, former information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the opposition could not digest the fact that a soft spoken and polite man from a small tribe of south Punjab was at the office of chief minister. Criticising Awais Leghari for going out of the House immediately after delivering his speech, he said he (Awais) should have shown the courage to listen to the reply. He said Awais’s father Farooq Leghari had been the most powerful lord of the region and also the president of the country, but he did nothing for development of south Punjab and its people. He alleged that huge embezzlement was committed in the SPFC and there were reports that Awais Leghari had his share. He said thousands of policemen were deployed for security of Sharifs, adding that their governments were responsible for all crises facing the country and the Punjab now. He asked if some foreign rulers like Modi, Haseena Wajid or Ashraf Ghani had been ruling Punjab for the past 10 years. Opposition members protested these remarks, creating an uproar in the House. However, the speaker made the members bring the House in order.

Chohan charged the previous regime with depriving south Punjab of its development funds, saying in the past merely 17 per cent of ADP was allocated for south Punjab comprising 32 per cent population of the province. Even from that allocation, Rs265 billion were diverted towards Lahore projects. He said now the PTI had allocated 35 per cent of the development budget for south Punjab projects. He also criticised the leader of the opposition, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, saying that various daily-use item which would be taken to jail by Hamza Shahbaz,

like separate creams for face, hands, feet and body, a number of cosmetics and two types of ispaghul (plantago ovata) husk, showed the kind of his personal needs. Other members from both sides including Raja Yawar Kamal, Manazir Ranjha, Sabeen Gull, Khalid Warran, Rana Shahbaz, Makhdoom Muhammad Usman, Aswa Aftab, Sheikh Allauddin, Shahid Ahmed, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Zainab Umair, Chaudhry Iqbal, Gulnaz Shehzadi, Talat Fatimi, Dr Muzaffar, Tariq Gill and Azma Zahid Bokhari also participated in the budget debate.