Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) conferred on Gen Han Weiguo

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Han Weiguo, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China, in a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.On the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated General Han Weiguo and reiterated Pakistan strong resolve to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights in all fields. Later, General Han Weiguo also called on the president, said an official statement. The president said Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique all-weather and time-tested friendship and Pakistan considered China as its Iron brother. While highlighting Pakistan-China friendship, an important cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, the president said defence and economic relations between the two counties were vital for maintaining peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the importance of digital economy and cyber security in today’s world and underscored the need for close cooperation between the two brotherly countries to ward off challenges emerging in cyber field. The president further said that defence and strategic cooperation was the backbone of strategic cooperative partnership and defence authorities of the both countries had maintained close coordination.