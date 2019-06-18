Zardari’s production order

PPP members again stage sit-in

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers on Tuesday against staged protest in the National Assembly over the non-issuance of production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari. The PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf while demanding issuance of production orders of Zardari reminded that Zardari, when president, returned all powers to the Parliament. He expressed hope that the chair would conduct proceedings of the House while following rules. The PPP members had also staged sit-in in front of the speaker’s dais on Monday over his failure to issue Zardari’s production order. They repeated their sit-in protest on Tuesday. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Aminul Haque also support demanded of the opposition members for issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari and other members. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also said earlier in the day that the MQM-P, a government ally, has also supported the opposition’s application for production orders of detained members of the Parliament.