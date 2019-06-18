close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 19, 2019

Zardari’s production order

Top Story

 
June 19, 2019

PPP members again stage sit-in

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers on Tuesday against staged protest in the National Assembly over the non-issuance of production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari. The PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf while demanding issuance of production orders of Zardari reminded that Zardari, when president, returned all powers to the Parliament. He expressed hope that the chair would conduct proceedings of the House while following rules. The PPP members had also staged sit-in in front of the speaker’s dais on Monday over his failure to issue Zardari’s production order. They repeated their sit-in protest on Tuesday. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Aminul Haque also support demanded of the opposition members for issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari and other members. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also said earlier in the day that the MQM-P, a government ally, has also supported the opposition’s application for production orders of detained members of the Parliament.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story