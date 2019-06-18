FBR refuses to share tax amnesty beneficiaries detail with NA body

ISLAMABAD: Despite insistence from the opposition benches, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday refused to share details about numbers of declarants and collected taxes from amnesty scheme.

The FBR argued before the parliamentarians that the Board did not fix any target through this ongoing scheme in a bid to inflate its collection in outgoing fiscal year ending on June 30, 2019. The FBR is assigned to collect revised tax collection target of Rs4,150 billion for outgoing financial year.

The FBR has also given briefing to the cabinet on so far progress made in the ongoing amnesty scheme and informed the MPs that the availing of declarants was less than 1,000 and paid tax amount was not much significant. However, top FBR officials claimed that those obtained password for declaration of scheme stood at more than 5,000 that only indicated their intentions to avail the scheme. In order to avoid congestion into online system, the FBR has given instructions to field formations to ask interested individuals and companies to download forms of asset declaration scheme and then fill it online.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenues held its meeting under chairmanship of Asad Umar here at the Parliament House in which the opposition members got irked on the political statement given by Asad Umar without mention any name. PPP MNA Nafisa Shah said that then the name of Aleema Khan would also be mentioned. The PML-N MNA Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that this committee should not be used for political point scoring as they were already unable to contribute anything into main proceeding of National Assembly. When FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi did not share exact number of declarants and collected taxes on amnesty scheme during the committee proceedings, opposition MNA Nafisa Shah from PPP and Qaiser Sheikh from PML-N stated that this ongoing amnesty scheme would fail to yield the desired results. The FBR chairman ruled out possibility to grant extension in the deadline for amnesty scheme, saying that it would not be extended at all keeping in view requirements of international lenders. He did not explain it openly but Asad Umar stated that the IMF’s Executive Board was going to approve bailout package on July 3, 2019, so the FBR could not grant extension in amnesty scheme.

“The ongoing amnesty scheme will provide transition for implementation on Benami act, so there was need to give last chance to those possessing Benami accounts before making this law operational. It is estimated that 25 to 30 percent deposits are not on the name of owners. There are total 45 million accounts in banking sector out of which 1 to 1.2 million are registered with taxation system of the country,” Shahbar Zaidi informed the NA panel.

He said that the banks shared the data of account holders with the FBR and it happened first time in the country’s history without creating any harassment. He said that Nadra’s Facilitation Centers would share data of land transactions on the basis of CNICs, and all information could be obtained in possession of different government agencies so that the people could avail this last chance.