Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 19, 2019

Roy targets Australia match for WC return

Sports

MANCHESTER: Jason Roy is targeting England’s match against arch-rivals Australia for a World Cup return after being sidelined with a torn hamstring.

The in-form opening batsman has been ruled out of England’s match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday and their pool encounter with Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday. Roy tore his left hamstring in the field during England’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies last week and did not bat, with Joe Root, who made a century, promoted to open alongside Jonny Bairstow instead.

But having suffered a similar injury during England’s tour of the Caribbean earlier this year and with the World Cup featuring a long pool phase that sees all 10 teams play each other ahead of the semi-finals, the 28-year-ol Roy is confident of returning to action. Roy hit a fifty in England’s opening win over South Africa and then struck a commanding 153 in host nation’s victory over Bangladesh. But he fell for just eight during England’s surprise 14-run defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

