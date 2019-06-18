close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

LAHORE: A number of sports federations have condoled the sad demise of the father of Arshad Sattar, Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation.Those who condoled the death included Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, Khalid Mahmood, secretary POA, Shaukat Javed, Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports