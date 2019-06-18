Condolence

LAHORE: A number of sports federations have condoled the sad demise of the father of Arshad Sattar, Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation.Those who condoled the death included Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, Khalid Mahmood, secretary POA, Shaukat Javed, Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB.