Smith named in England T20 women squad

LONDON: England have included slow left-armer Linsey Smith in their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies women.

The 24-year old is the only inclusion in the squad from the one that played West Indies in the recently-concluded one-dayers. Alex Hartley and Bryony Smith have been left out for the T20Is. The veteran duo of Katherine Brune and Natalie Sciver also return to the side after being rested. Having registered a clean sweep in the one-dayers, England have now extended their unbeaten run across formats to 13 matches.

Squad: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.