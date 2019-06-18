Recovering Nazir Jr shifted home from CMH

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and umpire Mohammad Nazir, commonly known as Nazir Junior, has been discharged from Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Tuesday, exactly two months after he met with an accident in Lahore.

Nazir got serious injuries in a road accident and was admitted in Services Hospital where he remained for first three days. His condition was then stated to be serious. He was on a motorcycle with his son when a wagon hit them in Gulshan Ravi area. After staying unconscious a Services Hospital for three days, he was shifted to CMH on the direction of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Nazir’s younger brother, Arif Senior, who is also a former first class cricketer, informed The News on Tuesday that he remained on ventilator for quite some time but he has now recovering well and has been discharged from CMH and taken to his residence. Nazir, born in March 1946, had played 14 Tests and 4 One-day Internationals from 1969 to 1984 and became a cricket umpire after he retired from professional cricket. He took 7 wickets for 99 runs on debut in the first innings of the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in 1969. Nazir was the only bowler in the world who bowled Sir Vivian Richards five times in a row during his Test career. Gen Bajwa taking Nazir as a national asset of the country had intervened and asked for every possible step for his speedy recovery. PCB chairman also remained in contact with Nazir’s son Nauman Nazir and extended full support.