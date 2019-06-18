Malik’s fate hangs in the balance

ISLAMABAD: One of the biggest failures of the World Cup so far, Shoaib Malik’s fate hangs in balance for rest of the World Cup matches as he may well be the least priority for the playing XI for four minimum remaining matches Pakistan are to play.

A well-placed source accompanying the national team in London confirmed to The News that coaches Mickey Arthur and Grant Flower were upset the way Shoaib played in three of the World Cup matches so far. “The coaching staff had told him clearly to show his ingredients of being the most experience of the Pakistan batsmen. Following failure against England, Shoaib was asked to improve his performance and make it at par with the best of other teams’ senior members. Sadly the same pattern followed by the player in next two matches leaving the coaches with no option but to look for other options,” the source confirmed.

In three innings Shoaib Malik has played so far, he scored 8 against England and back to back ducks against Australia and India. What worries coaches most is the way Malik got out in the last two innings he played. He followed almost same pattern in getting out in his two last innings.

The difference only was that one was bowled the other caught behind. “It was really upsetting to see an experience player like Malik getting out on the same pattern in repeated innings. His this gesture has really upset coaches who now have started looking for other available options. In case of no injury to any other player, Shoaib possibly would have to sit out ,” the source confirmed.

Though there is still four days left for Pakistan next match against South Africa (Sunday), coaches are weighing their options to make the middle and lower middle order more result oriented. “Harris Sohail who has played just one match is option available and he looks more likely to fill in for Shoaib in the match against South Africa. When a player with the experience and caliber of Malik fails to deliver on repeated occasions, it becomes a matter of concern for coaches.”