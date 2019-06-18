PCB’s BoG to decide changes in team, management today

LAHORE: Major changes are likely to be decided in the team’s management during the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) meeting scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium for Wednesday.

The meeting will discuss the appointment of auditors for the financial year of 2018-2019, ratification of last month’s decision which were passed through a circular resolution and modification in rules of the Tournament Evaluation Committee. Moreover, the committee will also approve the budget for the year 2019-2020.

PCB will be looking to let go of several members of the management including coaches and selectors. Among those expected to be sent packing is Coach Mickey Arthur, whose contract will not be renewed by the PCB. Team manager Talat Ali, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and the entire selection committee including Inzamam-ul-Haq can also be dismissed.

Managing Director PCB Wasim Khan has cut short his foreign visit and will be attending the Governing Board meeting in Lahore tomorrow. Apart from decisions on team management, the board will also discuss the new domestic cricket structure.

Wasim who is overseeing all cricket matters for the board has started consultations over changes to the management. According to sources, the PCB’s Governing Board meets every three months and on Wednesday is expected to discuss the performance of the Pakistan cricket team at the World Cup.

The meeting will be attended by Ehsan Mani (Chairman PCB), Asad Ali Khan (BoG Member), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain (BoG Member), Kabir Ahmed Khan (BoG Member), Imran Farooqi (BoG Member), M Ayaz Butt (BoG Member), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (BoG Member), Shah Dost (BoG Member), Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio).