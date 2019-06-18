Pakistan mull ways and means to lift team’s morale

LONDON: Pakistan’s cricket team arrived in London on Monday evening with its World Cup campaign in complete disarray.

An embarrassing 89-run defeat against old foes India at Old Trafford on Sunday has left Pakistan in such a precarious situation that even victory in their remaining four World Cup group games won’t guarantee the team’s progress in the semi-finals. But the near impossible task of reaching the last four is just part of Pakistan’s growing list of woes as they take a brief break from World Cup duty.

There have been whispers of discord within the Pakistan team since their humiliating seven-wicket loss against the West Indies in their World Cup opener in Nottingham on May 30. But those whispers have now grown into full-blown allegations of disunity and groupings within Pakistan’s World Cup squad following the team’s back-to-back losses against Australia and India.

In fact there were widespread reports following the defeat against India that Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed minced no words in telling his players that early World Cp exit won’t just hurt him, it will hurt the entire team.

There were even insinuations that by taking on his players, Sarfraz has given weight to allegations that a group of players in the Pakistan dressing room is working against the team in order to derail the country’s World Cup campaign.

Such reports were followed by talk that in the aftermath of the Old Trafford thrashing, the Pakistan team was painting a picture of children from a broken home. “It’s all wrong,” says Pakistan team’s media manager. “There are always such reports whenever we lose a big match. I can tell you for sure that there is no disharmony in the team. The players are naturally disappointed with their own performances but to say that there is infighting in the team would be totally false,” he added. So Sarfraz didn’t warn his players after the loss against India? “There was certainly a dressing down from the captain to the players after the match but that happens every time the team loses after playing badly,” he said. “But I must make it clear that he (Sarfraz) never used the words attributed to him in some reports. What he and Mickey said after the game was aimed at lifting the team’s performance in the forthcoming matches,” he said.

Pakistan have checked in a hotel in Reagent Park, a stone’s throw away from Lord’s where they will be looking to revive their World Cup hopes with a win against South Africa on Sunday. The players have been given a two-day rest and would be resuming their training sessions from Thursday. But there is no respite for them as the Pakistani team continues to be flayed on the media. They are especially worried about the venomous attacks hurled at them on the social media.

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan’s only real star performer at this World Cup so far, has urged the fans to refrain from using abusive language.