World Cup: Morgan rains sixes on Afghans

MANCHESTER: England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs as the World Cup hosts smashed a record-breaking 25 sixes against the minnows at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan’s 148 off just 71 balls included a one-day international record 17 sixes. His side’s 397-6 featured the most maximums in ODI history and ranked as their highest ever World Cup score.

Afghanistan never threatened to chase down their huge target and settled for 247-8 as England earned their fourth win from five matches in this year’s tournament.Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for most sixes in a one-day international innings as the World Cup hosts piled up 397 for six against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Morgan hit 17 sixes in his career-best 148 at Old Trafford, with England’s total of 25 sixes also a new world record. Morgan, dropped on 28, dominated a third-wicket stand of 189 with Joe Root (88), whose contribution to their partnership was a mere 43.

Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan set an unwanted record with 0-110 in nine overs — the most expensive return at a World Cup and second costliest in all ODI cricket.Morgan’s tally surpassed the record of 16 sixes in an ODI innings previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours. His innings, which featured 118 runs in boundaries, was all the more impressive as Morgan had been doubtful for this match with a back spasm suffered in England’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies, in which he could not bat.

Bairstow (90) got England off to a solid start after Morgan won the toss, with the home side accelerating after James Vince fell for 26 when he mishooked paceman Dawlat Zadran to short fine-leg.

Rank outsiders Afghanistan, yet to win a game at this tournament, did not help themselves with some woeful outfielding. Brief scores: England: 397/6 (J. Bairstow 90, J. Root 88, E. Morgan 148) vs Afghanistan 247/8 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 76, Adil Rashid 3/66, Archer 3/52).

Most sixes in an ODI innings

Batsmen Runs 4s 6s Fixture Ground Match Date

EJG Morgan 148 4 17 Eng vs Afg Manchester 18 Jun 2019

RG Sharma 209 12 16 Ind vs Aus Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013

AB de Villiers 149 9 16 SA vs WI Johannesburg 18 Jan 2015

CH Gayle 215 10 16 WI vs Zim Canberra 24 Feb 2015

SR Watson 185* 15 15 Aus vs BD Dhaka 11 Apr 2011

CJ Anderson 131* 6 14 NZ vs WI Queenstown 1 Jan 2014

CH Gayle 162 11 14 WI vs Eng St George’s 27 Feb 2019

NLTC Perera 140 8 13 SL vs NZ Mt Maunganui 5 Jan 2019