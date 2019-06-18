Those who oppose military are ‘enemies of Algeria’: army head

ALGIERS: Algerian Military Chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah said Tuesday that those who oppose the army were “enemies of Algeria”, as the country´s protest movement demands an overhaul of the entire regime. Those with “grudges and animosity towards the army and its command... are undoubtedly enemies of Algeria”, said Gaid Salah, the country´s strongman since longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted in April. “Those who are knowingly trying to circumvent... terms of the constitution, do they realise what it means to suppress all state institutions?” he asked in a speech. Gaid Salah said a constitutional void would amount to “the destruction of the foundations of the Algerian national state”.