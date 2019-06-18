close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
AFP
June 19, 2019

EU top court rules Germanmotorway toll illegal

World

LUXEMBOURG: A hotly-contested German road toll that targets foreigners is in violation of EU law, the bloc’s highest court ruled on Tuesday. The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice ruled in favour of Austria, which opposed a “vignette” or payment sticker costing up to 130 euros a year for private vehicles on German motorways. Under the scheme Germans would essentially be refunded the levy with a reduction in their annual motor vehicle tax. The measures have been the subject of a furious row for years with plans to launch the toll in October 2020 for all cars. “The charge is discriminatory since the economic burden of the charge falls, de facto, solely on the owners and drivers of vehicles registered in other member states,” the ECJ said in a statement.

