Wed Jun 19, 2019
AFP
June 19, 2019

Iran says CIA spy network dismantled

World

TEHRAN: Iran said Tuesday it has dismantled a new espionage network linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency and arrested a number of spies. “Following clues in the American intelligence services, we recently found the new recruits Americans had hired and dismantled a new network,” state news agency IRNA said, quoting an intelligence ministry official. It said some members of the CIA network had been arrested and handed over to the judiciary, while others still required “additional investigations”. In what it termed a “wide-reaching blow” to US intelligence, IRNA said Tehran had carried out the operation in cooperation with “foreign allies”, without naming any state.

