China earthquake kills 13, injures 199

BEIJING: The toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 13 dead and 199 injured on Tuesday as rescuers pulled bodies and survivors from wrecked buildings. More than 8,000 people were relocated as a large number of structures were damaged or collapsed after the quake struck late Monday near Yibin, in Sichuan province, according to the city government.

State broadcaster CCTV aired footage of rescuers bringing a survivor out of a building´s rubble on a stretcher overnight. Other images were of a woman being helped out of another collapsed structure. Photographs from Changning county showed an electricity pole knocked down on the roof of a building, a hole in a brick home and broken windows on the street.

Cracks appeared in several roads, and a major highway connecting Yibin and Xuyong county was closed, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Mud and rock slipped from the side of a hill, blocking a road and wrapping around a truck, CCTV footage showed. More than 12,000 homes were moderately damaged, while 73 buildings have collapsed, Yibin authorities said. The possibility of thunder and showers over the next two days could complicate the rescue efforts, Xinhua noted.