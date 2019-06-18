UN calls for ‘independent’ probe into death of Egypt’s Morsi

GENEVA: The UN human rights office called Tuesday for an “independent inquiry” into the death of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who died in state custody. “Any sudden death in custody must be followed by a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation carried out by an independent body to clarify the cause of death,” said Rupert Colville, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Chair of UK detention panel calls for Morsi probe: A British lawmaker who led a review last year of the detention of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi said Tuesday there should be an independent international probe into his death. “Dr Morsi’s death in custody is representative of Egypt’s inability to treat prisoners in accordance with both Egyptian and international law,” Conservative MP Crispin Blunt said. He said Cairo “has a duty to explain his unfortunate death and there must be proper accountability for his treatment in custody”. “The only step now is a reputable independent international investigation,” he said.

Thousands in Istanbul pray for ex-Egyptian president Morsi: Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday for former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi who died the previous day after collapsing during a trial hearing in a Cairo court.

The prayers, called by Turkey’s religious authority Diyanet, took place in the city’s Fatih mosque. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Morsi, is due to attend afternoon prayers there. Ankara’s relations with Cairo deteriorated after the Egyptian military, then led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, ousted Morsi in 2013. Sisi then became president. Erdogan on Monday called Morsi a “martyr” and blamed Egypt’s “tyrants” for his death. Turkey has strongly denounced Morsi’s ouster, with Erdogan calling it a “coup”. On Tuesday, the Turkish leader lashed out at the West for “merely watching Morsi’s toppling and his suffering in a one-room cell”.

Morsi quietly buried in Cairo: Egypt’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi was buried Tuesday, as calls mounted for an independent investigation into the causes of his death after he collapsed in a Cairo courtroom.

The Islamist leader, who was overthrown in 2013 after a year of divisive rule and later charged with espionage, was buried at a cemetery in eastern Cairo’s Medinat Nasr, one of his lawyers said.

Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said family members had washed Morsi’s body and prayed the last rites early Tuesday morning at the Leeman Tora Hospital. That lies near the prison where Egypt’s first civilian president, a prominent Muslim Brotherhood member, had been held for six years in solitary confinement and deteriorating health.