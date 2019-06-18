Ex-UEFA head detained over 2022 WC award

PARIS: Michel Platini’s detainment for questioning by French police over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar is “in no way an arrest”, according to a statement released on behalf of the former UEFA president.

Platini, who has never denied voting for Qatar but has always rejected any claims of wrongdoing, was detained in a suburb of Paris on Tuesday morning. France’s financial prosecutor’s office, the Parquet National Financier, has been investigating the December 2010 decision to stage football’s biggest tournament in Qatar since 2016.

A statement released on behalf of the 63-year-old said he was cooperating fully with authorities and had no reason “to reproach himself”. “Michel Platini, after being heard in the same investigation in open court last year, is now questioned under police custody for technical reasons,” read the statement. It said his lawyer, William Bourdon, “strongly asserted that this is in no way an arrest”, but rather Platini was heard “as a witness” by the investigators to ensure those being questioned could not consult with each other during the process.

UEFA declined to comment on Platini’s detention when contacted by Press Association Sport.