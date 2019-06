West Indies must find ‘solutions, not excuses’

TAUNTON: West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has warned his side the time for excuses is over after defeat to Bangladesh left their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

The Caribbean team started their campaign in England and Wales in impressive style, beating Pakistan by seven wickets but have since lost to Australia, England and Bangladesh. With games to come against fancied New Zealand and Virat Kohli’s powerful India, the West Indies’ chances of progressing to the semi-finals from the 10-team round-robin phase look bleak.

West Indies scored 321-8 in Taunton on Monday only to be undermined by an under-par bowling display as Bangladesh cruised home with seven wickets to spare. Former Barbados player Estwick stressed the importance of the two-time world champions sticking together in the face of adversity.

“We can stand here, saying ‘if this’ and ‘if that’ — we didn’t play well, we’ve lost the cricket game and that’s that,” he said. “We’ve got to come back stronger. We’ve still got four games left in the tournament and we can’t point fingers or apportion blame to anyone. We have to stick together, that’s how good teams pull through. We’ve got to stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions.”