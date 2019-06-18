De Kock treating NZ clash as quarter-final

EDGBASTON: Quinton De Kock has billed South Africa’s clash against New Zealand at Edgbaston today as a World Cup quarter-final.

Although the tournament has only just reached its halfway stage, the Proteas are lurching towards elimination. A nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Cardiff last Saturday was their first in the competition at the fifth attempt.

And they cannot afford any slip-ups in their remaining four games against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia to maintain distant hopes of a last-four spot. It is a highly-improbable scenario, but wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock is clinging to hope. “Obviously, it’s a big game for us, but in saying that, our next three or four games that we have, they are all going to be big games for us for the rest of the tournament,” he said during a pre-match press conference in Birmingham.

“We’re just going to have to go out there, keep our heads steady and play freely. Tomorrow is a quarter-final, I guess you could say it, but if we do win it, then it’s another big game again. We have to win all the games, not just focus on tomorrow.

But in saying that, we know how good New Zealand are playing at the moment. They are a big team in World Cups. They always seem to step up.” The comprehensive success against Afghanistan at least got South Africa on some sort of track, but current form suggests that New Zealand are rightly clear favourites. De Kock added: “We are ready to go out there and give it our best shot tomorrow and for the other games.”