NSK manual scoreboard replacement project dropped

KARACHI: The development work at National Stadium Karachi is nearing completion as ninety percent work has been completed and only a water supply line project is yet to be completed.

But the PCB management has dropped the idea of a new media box in place of the manual scoreboard which has been unused for a long time, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The media box project was the idea of previous PCB management led by Najam Sethi. That management also wanted to relocate the digital scoreboard which would create space for more spectators.

An official, however, said the projects have not been shelved, but only put on hold. Meanwhile, the remaining development work is being completed at a slow pace. Major development work is being carried out for laying a water supply line and a water tank, sources said.

The development work was to be completed by the end of this month but it would take some more time and might be completed in August. The delay happened because of the Pakistan Super League matches organised early this year, sources said.