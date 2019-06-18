Team in trouble

As the world cup begun, desperate Pakistani fans had some hopes in our team but as time passes and matches are played, our beloved team is playing their usual cricket without any seriousness and without any concern to their fans. Despite the fact that the Pakistan team has been playing in England for the past one and a half month and was the first team to reach there before the world cup started, unfortunately they are unable to understand the conditions of the English pitches and continuously losing their games.

We really need our teams selection process to be purely merit based. Players who are not performing well should be kicked out of the team and new talent should be given a chance, as our current team has failed in all three formats.

Javed Ali Hingorjo

Karachi

*****

Pakistan’s match against India managed to expose the Pakistan team’s weaknesses. The bad fielding provided the Indian team ample opportunity to make a huge score. Of all our bowlers, Muhammad Amir alone deserves applause. He tried hard to restrict the Indian score, and took important wickets. The match should be an eye-opener for the management to think about the team’s performance and make strategies for the upcoming matches.

Much is required to improve fielding. Besides, there is need to pay heed to the team’s batting order as well. While the Indian batsmen have consistently maintained opening wicket partnerships, our men have filed to do so. We need good openers, who can make a 100-run partnership or so for the first wicket. Also, the team needs a game-changing batsman.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad