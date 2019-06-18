Conspiracies against Sanjrani to be foiled: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his full confidence in the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and assured him that the opposition’s conspiracies to remove him from the office would be foiled with full force.

The Senate chairman has become active after news that the opposition is considering moving a no-confidence motion against him. According to sources, Sanjrani met the prime minister on Tuesday. Defence Minister PervaizKhattak, Leader of the House Shibli Faraz and Senator Aurangzeb Khan Orakzai were also present during the meeting.

The Senate chairman told the prime minister that there were no favourites for him and he always endeavored to take all the parties along. He said all members of the Upper House of Parliament were equal before him and he held them in high esteem.