Pakistan most important country in world: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the world community was viewing Pakistan as the most important country in the world, having been blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities.

The prime minister, while speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators, who called on him here at the PM chamber in the Parliament House, said that this was made possible due to the hectic efforts of the government.

The prime minister sounded optimistic that God willing the country would soon attain progress and prosperity. Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque and PTI Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister explained his vision to the senators over their role in the affairs of the Upper House of the Parliament and said that people considered them as their representatives to work for their rights and expectations.

Public confidence, he emphasised, in their representatives increased when the latter would give voice to their expectations. During the meeting, matters related to the parliament and legislation, especially with regards to budget proposals, came under discussion.

Meanwhile, three days ahead of scrutiny of PTI, PPP and PML-N foreign funding, Central Secretary Finance Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sardar Azhar Tariq called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details shared by the ruling party’s Central Media Department, Central Secretary Finance PTI discussed with the Prime Minister several issues. In the meeting, issues pertaining to the financial matters of the party and overall economic situation of the country came under discussion. Sardar Azhar Tariq said that the grave economic conditions, which PTI government inherited, were a matter of serious concern and there should be no politics on issues relating to economy and national interest.