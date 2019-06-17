Tour de Khunjerab to present tough test to cyclists

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and the government of Gilgit Baltistan have joined hands to organise the 2nd Tour de Khunjerab cycle race from June 27-30 with the main aim to promote the sport and to popularise the tourist destination in the fabulous Northern Areas.

The almost 300km race — to be covered in four legs — will take about 70 cyclists from Ghulmat Nagar (Rakaposhi View Point, Gilgit) to Karimabad. This year six cyclists each from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will also compete in individual and team competitions.

“We successfully organised the race last year with the help of the GB government and hopefully this time the race will be even more eye catching,” PCF Secretary Syed Azhar Hussain Shah said.

“The cycling federations of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have accepted our invitation and will send six cyclists each for the Tour de Khunjerab. In all, we expect 65-70 cyclists competing for glory.”

The competition has already taken the tag of the highest altitude cycle race of the world. “Yes, it is a fact. Tour de Khunjerab takes cyclists to a height of over 16,000 feet and that surely is the highest point for a cycle race in the world. It will be organised on the Karakoram Highway — the eighth wonder of the world — which has given it special significance,” said Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the GB government.

The second stage of the race will be meant for individual time trial. “Riders will start in one minute intervals in reverse order of the general classification.”The first three stages will take cyclists from Ghulam Nagar to Duikar, from Duikar to Sost and from Sost to Karimabad, where the awards ceremony will take place.

The third stage will start from Hunza. After passing through some iconic locations such as Attabad lake and Passu, will finish at Sost. “Besides cyclists from each province and affiliated units including a private club, individuals from open category can also compete in the race. All the participants and team personnel must be insured against accidents and civil responsibility insurance at their own cost,” Azhar Shah said.

The PCF secretary said that $10,000 would be distributed amongst the position holders while all foreign players would be given extra $200 each as participation fee, irrespective of their position.

The race is being organised in the middle of the summer season in the region of Gilgit and Baltistan. The weather forecast is much cooler than the historically measured temperatures during the same time period. As cyclists progress from one stage to the next, the weather is expected to become progressively colder. Gilgit will have the warmest weather during the race duration while Khunjerab will be the coldest. Nights are generally cold in all these locations.

The final stage of the Tour de Khunjerab will finish at the highest international border in the world — between Pakistan and China — at Khunjerab. It is located at an altitude of 4,700 metres.

This is the hardest stage of the whole race because of the huge elevation difference between Sost and Khunjerab as well as the difference in the weather.“The cyclists are strongly advised to utilise arm and leg warmers to keep warm during the final stage of this race. Also, due to the high altitude, low oxygen in the air will act as an additional constraint to cyclists racing up to the finish line,” Azhar Shah said.