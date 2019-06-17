Miandad not expecting miracles from Pak team

ISLAMABAD: Batting legend and one of the key performers in Pakistan’s World Cup winning campaign in 1992, Javed Miandad has warned against expecting miracles from the national cricketers every time they play, saying they lack the ingredients to perform consistently in One-Day cricket.

Talking to ‘The News’ following the Greenshirts’ World Cup defeat against India in Manchester, Miandad said majority of the current players have very limited knowledge of playing tough cricket under demanding situation.

“A good number of our players are not well versed with the tough English conditions. You can expect one odd good performance from them but it would be difficult for them to perform in every match,” Miandad said.

“In comparison, India’s batting line up is experienced. More than one player have scored over 6,000-7,000 ODI runs. So they know how to handle the situation.”

He pointed out that trapping majority of Pakistan’s specialist batsmen has become easier these days. “We saw both Australia and India exploiting Pakistan batsmen’s weaknesses. I bet I can bowl out all these batsmen for a low total with a mediocre bowling attack,” Miandad said.

The former Pakistan captain said majority of these newcomers never try to learn from former stalwarts. “I remember Indian batsmen approaching me every now and then during my heydays to get a few tips on batting. It is totally different with Pakistan players. I know that the current players have never approached anyone to remove their weaknesses.”

Coming back to the Manchester defeat, Miandad said batting has not been Pakistan’s forte in recent past.

“There was no other option but to bat first against India after winning the toss. We lost half the game the moment we decided to bowl first. I was surprised by Sarfaraz Ahmed’s decision.”

The batting legend said a captain should first lead by example and then demand the best from his players. “If you set an example for your team, you can talk to them in a language that is suited to them. Imran Khan as a captain was very clear with his players. He always used harsh language with those who were not performing. His motto was to perform or face the axe. But you can’t do that if you as captain don’t perform yourself.”

Miandad was also critical of Pakistan team’s foreign coaches, saying: “These foreign coaches hardly know how to get the best from players. Foreign coaches treat these players like the ones from Australia and England. There is a huge difference between their comprehension and that of a Pakistan player whose grooming is totally different.”

Miandad said since Wasim Akram had played for years for Lancashire, the coaching staff and players should have consulted him on the behaviour of the Old Trafford pitch.