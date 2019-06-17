close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Bajaur ANP leader injured in bid on life

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

KHAR: A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and his friend sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Darbanu area in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday, sources said.

They said that Maulana Guldad Khan, an ANP leader and member of the local peace committee, was going to his fields along with his friend Malik Qayyum when he was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the roadside.

Maulana Guldad and Malik Qayyum were injured in the explosion. They were first shifted to a hospital in Nawagai and then taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. The doctors said that Maulana Guldad sustained injuries in his one hand and part of the body, but his condition was stable. The other injured Malik Qayyum was later rushed to a hospital in Peshawar. It may be mentioned that Maulana Guldad has faced a number of attacks since 2008. He also lost his brother and a son in past attacks. Maulana Guldad has been actively involved in resisting the local Taliban militants in Bajaur as a leader of the pro-government peace committee.

